U.S. Highway 51 closure in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will be closed in Pike County.

According to officials, U.S. Highway 51 will be closed from U.S. Highway 98 east to State Route 570 (Veteran’s Boulevard). The closure will be on Monday, November 9, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Crews will be making repairs to the roadway. Local traffic will be allowed through the work zone, but U.S. 51 from U.S. 98 east to SR 570 will be closed to truck traffic.

Drivers are asked to be on high alert for roadside workers.

