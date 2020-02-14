U.S. Highway 61 expansion moves forward

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An improvement project on U.S. Highway 61 in Claiborne County was approved by the Federal Highway Administration. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, crews will move forward to the next step in the project development process.

The FHWA determined there is no significant impact to the human and natural environment, essentially issuing environmental approval for the Highway 61 improvements. Crews will work on the four-lane segment south of Port Gibson to the four-lane north of Port Gibson in Claiborne County.

“We are thrilled for citizens in Claiborne County to see this critical capacity project moving in the right direction,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “Expanding Highway 61 here will not only enhance safety, connectivity and traffic flow throughout the area but also promote economic development for this entire region of Mississippi.”