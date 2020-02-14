Breaking News
Pearl River to reach 38 feet on Sunday; cities issue MANDATORY evacuation orders

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

U.S. Highway 61 expansion moves forward

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An improvement project on U.S. Highway 61 in Claiborne County was approved by the Federal Highway Administration. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, crews will move forward to the next step in the project development process.

The FHWA determined there is no significant impact to the human and natural environment, essentially issuing environmental approval for the Highway 61 improvements. Crews will work on the four-lane segment south of Port Gibson to the four-lane north of Port Gibson in Claiborne County.

“We are thrilled for citizens in Claiborne County to see this critical capacity project moving in the right direction,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “Expanding Highway 61 here will not only enhance safety, connectivity and traffic flow throughout the area but also promote economic development for this entire region of Mississippi.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories