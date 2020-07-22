Coronavirus Information

U.S. Highway 80 closed in Scott County due to crash

Police Lights

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), U.S. Highway 80 in Forest has been closed due to an overturned log truck.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon between Steve Lee Drive in Lake and Futchs Creek in Forest.

MDOT said U.S. 80 westbound traffic can still access Interstate 20, while eastbound traffic can detour at Old U.S. Highway 80.

Drivers are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews working to clear roadway.

