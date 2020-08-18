U.S. Highway 80 reopens in Warren County after slide repair

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced U.S. Highway 80 in Warren County reopened to traffic following a slide repair.
Both directions U.S. 80 at Mount Alban Road in Warren County have reopened.
Heavy rainfall from earlier this year caused the landslide to form.
