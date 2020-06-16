U.S. Honor Flag to honor Simpson County Deputy James Blair

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – United Airlines escorted the U.S. Honor Flag to Birmingham, Alabama, on Tuesday to honor Simpson County Deputy James Blair. The flag will travel to Mendenhall for funeral services scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Joaquin Stevens Blackwell is accused of killing Blair at a mental health center in Mendenhall on Friday. Blackwell was captured on Saturday after a manhunt.
Visitation for James will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Tutor Funeral Home, 3035 Hwy 13 S, Mendenhall, MS from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Tutor Funeral Home with interment following in Ruth Cemetery in Lincoln County.
The U.S. Honor Flag is one American flag that has traveled millions of miles since 9/11. The U.S. Honor Flag has traveled to the battlefields of Iraq, Afghanistan, traveled aboard the last space shuttle launch in 2011 and has honored thousands of American Heroes in Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, and members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
