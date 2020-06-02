U.S. Lawmakers react to protests over George Floyd’s death

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. lawmakers from Mississippi reacted to the national protests on police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

12 News talked to Congressman Bennie Thompson about the protests during the 4:00 p.m. newscast. Rep. Thompson, who is a Democrat, also tweeted about the protests.

We are witnessing the expected result of African-Americans being brutalized and dehumanized for centuries. The police have historically tortured and murdered African-Americans at a disproportionate rate—usually with no consequence. — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) June 1, 2020

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., released the following statement on the death of George Floyd and ongoing protests throughout the nation:

The killing of George Floyd was senseless and wrong. No human being should ever have to die the way he did, especially at the hands of an officer who had sworn to uphold the law. Our commitment to the rule of law is what makes America great. I am glad to see the officer involved in Floyd’s death facing consequences so that the family and our society can receive justice. Our commitment to the rule of law also means there is no place for rioting, looting, and burning property in our cities. Unfortunately, peaceful protests on behalf of Floyd have been hijacked repeatedly by extreme elements that have nothing to do with Floyd’s cause. These individuals are exploiting the hurt and pain felt by so many Americans to carry out senseless acts of vandalism and violence. They, too, need to be identified and face the full force of the law. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., issued the following statement regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the civil unrest across the nation: