U.S. Lawmakers react to protests over George Floyd’s death

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. lawmakers from Mississippi reacted to the national protests on police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
12 News talked to Congressman Bennie Thompson about the protests during the 4:00 p.m. newscast. Rep. Thompson, who is a Democrat, also tweeted about the protests.
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., released the following statement on the death of George Floyd and ongoing protests throughout the nation:
The killing of George Floyd was senseless and wrong. No human being should ever have to die the way he did, especially at the hands of an officer who had sworn to uphold the law.
Our commitment to the rule of law is what makes America great. I am glad to see the officer involved in Floyd’s death facing consequences so that the family and our society can receive justice.
Our commitment to the rule of law also means there is no place for rioting, looting, and burning property in our cities.
Unfortunately, peaceful protests on behalf of Floyd have been hijacked repeatedly by extreme elements that have nothing to do with Floyd’s cause. These individuals are exploiting the hurt and pain felt by so many Americans to carry out senseless acts of vandalism and violence.
They, too, need to be identified and face the full force of the law.Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., issued the following statement regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the civil unrest across the nation:
The civil unrest following the tragic and senseless killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis adds to our nation’s burdens in these unsettling times. Americans are right to voice their objection to police brutality and lawless violence. The anarchy and rioting occurring around the country only overshadows and diminishes the peaceful protests and ongoing national struggle for equal justice and equal protection of the law.
The ‘We’re All in This Together’ theme is at the foundation of our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to addressing the issues highlighted by the death of Mr. Floyd. The past few months have not been easy for our nation and the road ahead remains long. I know we will keep the faith and do what needs doing to stay safe, rebuild the economy, and overcome the challenges ahead of us.Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.