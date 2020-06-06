U.S. Marine Corps releases guidelines on removal of Confederate flags at military bases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Marine Corps announced guidelines on the removal of public displays of the Confederate battle flag.

The Marine Corps announced Friday, commanders are no longer allowed to display the Confederate battle flag or its depiction within work places, common-access areas and public areas on their installations.

According to Marine Corp, the term “Confederate Battle Flag” refers to the battle flag carried by Confederate armies during the Civil War.

Guidelines on the removal of public displays include but are not limited to: office buildings, aircrafts, recreational areas, individual offices, open-bay barracks, government operated housing and public private venture housing.

The full list of can be viewed here.