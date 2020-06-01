U.S. Marshals searching for capital murder suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Marshals Office is working to locate a capital murder suspect in Mississippi.

According to Crime Stoppers, Kadarius Taylor is wanted for capital murder, aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is described as a black male, 5’07 and approximately 170 pounds. Investigators said Taylor has previously been arrested and convicted for aggravated assault and weapons violation.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.00. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.