JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Marshals Office is working to find a murder suspect in Mississippi.

According to Crime Stoppers, Christopher Johnson is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 187 pounds.

If you know where Johnson is located, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.