U.S. Marshals to hold news conference after ‘critical incident’ in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — The U.S. Marshals will be holding a news conference following a “critical incident” in Oxford Friday.

Very few details have been released at this time. The Oxford Police Department just announced they, state and federal agents are all working the scene, and asked for the media to come to the Oxford Police Department training building on Molly Barr Road.

There are initial reports there may have been some sort of shooting, but again, authorities have not confirmed that.

WREG has a crew heading to the scene.

