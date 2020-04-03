U.S. Navy awards $1.5 billion contract to Huntington Ingalls in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Navy awarded a $1.5 billion contract to Mississippi shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls. The company is located in Pascagoula.

The shipbuilder was given the contract to construct a new San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship (LPD 31). The target completion date for the LPD 31 is February 2027. Ingalls is currently working on LPDs 29 and 30 at its Pascagoula shipyard.

“The serious economic disruption caused by COVID-19 cannot be allowed to threaten our national security or the industries that supply the workforce and products that keep our fighting forces well-equipped,” U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said. “I commend the Navy for its foresight in advancing contract work for LPD 31—work which will help sustain the many manufacturers and suppliers that contribute to building these ships. I also remain confident that our Mississippi shipbuilders will continue to provide excellent service to the Navy and Marine Corps.”