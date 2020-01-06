U.S. on track for one of worst flu seasons in decades

(CNN) – The director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases believes this flu season is shaping up to be one of the worst in decades.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s impossible to say how the flu season will play out. It’s on track to be among the deadliest in recent history.

At least 2,900 people in the U.S. have died from influenza so far this season. The CDC estimates there have been at least 6.4 million flu illnesses and 55,000 hospitalizations.

Children are particularly susceptible to influenza B, which is this season’s dominant strain. Dr. Fauci said everyone older than six months should get a flu shot, if they haven’t already.

You can click here to see the flu numbers in Mississippi.