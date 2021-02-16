U.S. Postal Service temporarily suspends retail, delivery service in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced on Tuesday that it will temporarily suspend retail and delivery services in several Mississippi ZIP Code areas.

The following three-digit ZIP Codes will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, due to a winter storm:

369

386

387

388

389

390

391

392

393

396

397

“We will continue to provide updates to keep the public informed about mail delivery and retail operations. We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but safety of both customers and employees comes first. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available,” USPS said in a statement.

All offices in 394 and 395 will remain open at this time.