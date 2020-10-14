U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy holds news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mike Espy (D-Miss.) will hold a news conference on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The news conference will start at 11:00 a.m.

Espy is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) in the November election. He is expected to discuss Hyde-Smith not accepting a debate before the election.

12 News extended invitations to both campaigns for a debate. Espy accepted the invitation, while Hyde-Smith did not meet the deadlines.

