U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Espy rallies in Vicksburg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With just a little over a week from the November election, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy is making more stops on the campaign trail.

Democratic Mike Espy spoke to a crowd of supporters in Vicksburg on Saturday. Many said they believe he is the best man for the job.

“He’s got Mississippi’s best interest at heart and he’s a Mississippian, and he doesn’t have the blinders on that a lot of people do. He doesn’t believe in the old ways,” said supporter, Carolynn Bingham.

Many Mississippians said they are tired of the old and want to move Mississippi forward in a new direction.

“I think that we in Mississippi are in need of a change not just at the state level but also the federal level, and I think that mike espy is the right man to do that,” said supporter, Carl Flanders.

Even state representatives are showing their support for Espy. They said the state has already made strides toward change and shouldn’t stop now.

“We have made a lot of progress in 2020. We took down the flag and we don’t need no one up there holding us back,” said House District 55 Representative Oscar Denton.

Espy campaigns have also received many monetary donations in recent weeks, including $100,000 Saturday morning.

He said the support gives him the push to keep campaigning.

“It gives me confidence and the motivation to move forward. I’m ready to move this state into the 3rd decade of the 21st century. I’m running against Cindy Hyde-Smith, and I believe she’s holding us back. We’re going places she doesn’t want to go, so I think she should just stay back and we want to move forward,” said Senate candidate Mike Espy.

Espy is challenging to incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who has also been campaigning in the state recently.

She tweeted about her accomplishments on Saturday, saying she won’t stop working to move the state forward.

Espy will continue his campaign tour Sunday in Clarksdale. This past week, he was endorsed by Former President Obama, while Senator Hyde-Smith was endorsed by President Trump.

