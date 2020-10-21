U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy receives endorsement from former President Obama

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy received an endorsement from former President Barack Obama.

“Mike Espy has a great chance to win this election for the Senate and keep Mississippi moving forward. You were finally able to change the flag. Now, you can change your Senator, too,” said Obama in a radio advertisement. “Mike Espy for Senate and Joe Biden for President. It’s your time to be heard.”

“I am honored to have the endorsement of the 44th President of the United States of America. President Barack Obama governed with dignity and effectiveness. He is remembered and will continue to be remembered as a very good president,” said Espy.

Espy’s 2020 campaign also received an endorsement from former Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden.

Espy is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) for the seat.

