U.S. Senate recognizes August as National Catfish Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution to designate August 2021 as National Catfish Month.

The resolution recognizes the importance of catfish farmers and workers, and commends the contributions of the farm-raised catfish industry to the economy.

“Catfish is a source of pride for Mississippi and a big part of our state’s economy,” said Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). “Farm-raised catfish is wholesome, delicious, and already accounts for more than 50 percent of the United States’ aquaculture industry. Designating the month of August as National Catfish Month recognizes the impact of catfish producers and helps to share this pride with the rest of the nation.”

“Farm-raised Catfish production is a standout industry for Mississippi – consistently ranking first in the nation – as it stokes our state’s economy and helps to feed our entire nation,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.). “Mississippians take pride in the quality of our farm-raised catfish, and designating August as ‘National Catfish Month’ is a way to recognize and commend our farmers, processors and workers for the major role they play in our national aquaculture industry.”

Along with Mississippi, states such as Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, and North Carolina will also recognize National Catfish Month.