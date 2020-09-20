U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith issues statement on passing of Justice Ginsburg and Supreme Court vacancy

 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) issued a statement on Sunday regarding the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the process to fill her vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hyde-Smith released the following statement:

“Justice Ginsburg devoted her life to the law, becoming one of the most respected and influential woman in our time.  I appreciate her dedication and service to the nation.  President Trump and the Senate now have the solemn duty to fill that vacancy, a process that should not be delayed.  I take this responsibility seriously, and I support the President’s intention to name a nominee as soon as possible.  I am confident he will continue his practice of nominating qualified, conservative jurists, who are committed to interpreting the law justly.” 

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)

