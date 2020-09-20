U.S. Senator Roger Wicker supports efforts to fill vacancy of Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced on Saturday that he supports the efforts of confirming a new Supreme Court Associate Justice in 2020.

Senator Wicker issued the following statement:

“President Trump and Senate Republicans promised to confirm well-qualified, conservative judges and justices to the federal courts. We should continue to fulfill this promise and our constitutional duty for all vacancies as long as we are in office. I look forward to consideration of the President’s nominee by the full Senate.”

