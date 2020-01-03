U.S. sending more troops to Middle East in wake of killing of Iranian general

BAGHDAD (AP) – The U.S. says it is sending sending more troops to the Middle East and Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed its top general.
Gen. Qassem Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s interventions across the Middle East and the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. His killing marks a major escalation in the standoff between Washington and Iran.
Iran’s supreme leader warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S. The killing and Iran’s response could ignite a region-wide conflict.
The U.S. ordered its citizens to leave Iraq and closed the embassy in Baghdad.