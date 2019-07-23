U.S. Supreme Court sends mandate from June’s Curtis Flowers decision to Mississippi Supreme Court: BREAKING NEWS





The United States Supreme Court has released the mandate for the case against Curtis Flowers to head back to the Mississippi Supreme Court for further review.

In the mandate, the case will “be remanded to the Supreme Court of Mississippi for further proceeding not inconsistent with the opinion of this Court.”

Flowers, who was serving time for the murder of four people at a furniture store in Winona back in 1996, had his murder conviction and death sentence tossed by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in that case and said in their decision that the removal of black prospective jurors violated Flowers’ rights.

Flowers has been in court six times for this case. The first two ended in convictions but were reversed after appeals by the Mississippi Supreme Court. The third trial also ended in a conviction but was reversed due to racial bias. The fourth and fifth trials ended in mistrials, with the sixth being the case appealed in the U.S. Supreme Court in June.

Fifth Circuit Court District Attorney Doug Evans, who prosecuted all six cases, is running unopposed this election cycle, but it is unknown if or when the case will be in court for the seventh time.