U.S. Surgeon General, State Health Officer to discuss COVID-19 vaccinations with JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University School of Public Health will host its “Conversation on COVID-19 Rapid Response” with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. The event will be during a live Zoom presentation at 11:45 a.m. on January 14.

The event is also being sponsored by the Jackson Heart Study Graduate Training and Education Center and the Center of Excellence in Minority Health and Health Disparities (Project Health).

Dr. Marinelle Payton, chair and professor of JSU’s Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, said the forum will address issues and concerns about COVID-19 vaccinations.

Payton said, “We’re reaching out to individuals throughout Mississippi to give them an opportunity to become more aware of vaccinations so they can weigh the benefits versus the risks.”

She said the discussion also will center on health disparities, and the alarming rates of hospitalizations, infections and mortality in Mississippi, which has the worst cases per capita in each category in the U.S.

“We want to provide health education so individuals can make informed decisions,” Payton said. “It’s important to dispel the mistrust about vaccinations to better mitigate COVID-19.”

To join the conversation, click here.

