1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Reeves: All Mississippi public schools closed until April 17 16 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 50 total cases in state

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Latest Announcements from CDC

U.S. warns Americans against all overseas travel

News
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration has upgraded its already dire warning to Americans against all international travel as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The State Department on Thursday issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad.

Until the upgrade, the department’s advice to U.S. citizens had been to “reconsider” all international travel.

The change from the previous “level three” alert to a “level four” alert will likely have little practical effect because it is not mandatory and there are now limited transportation options for international travel. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories