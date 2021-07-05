Uber, Lyft driver shortage impacting summer travel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted across the United States, and more families are traveling this summer. However, the increase in travel means those who rely on popular rideshare services may have to pay more.

There is a driver shortage for services like Uber and Lyft. Due to the shortage, the companies are raising their rates. In April 2021, there was a 40% surge in prices for both Uber and Lyft.

Expert said they expect to see a major return because families are traveling more. With worker shortages and the ever increasing demand, this could mean an increase in drivers’ hourly income.

According to experts, rates for rideshare services could drop by Fall 2021.