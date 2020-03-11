Breaking News
UMMC asks visitors with illness symptoms to stay away unless seeking medical care

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center is asking visitors with any illness symptoms, especially associated with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), to not visit a UMMC hospital or clinic unless you are seeking medical care. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. So far, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

UMMC said the safety of its patients and health care workers is its top priority. If your symptoms are severe enough and you need medical attention, use your regular health care provider.

According to UMMC, all acute care hospitals in the state should be prepared to screen and process for testing anyone suspected of having COVID-19 and are able to treat those that test positive for the disease.

