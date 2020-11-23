UMMC doctors warn about coronavirus spread during holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, beds at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson and throughout the state are full or close to reaching capacity. Doctors said they’re concerned about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday because college students are heading home.

At UMMC, doctors said there has been an increase in the number of requests coming from hospitals outside of the state. Those hospitals have requested transfers from other states, as far away as Missouri, into Mississippi for ICU beds.

Health officials said they are mostly concerned about human resources. They also expressed frustration of what appears to be adherence to face mask policies that try to decrease the spread of the virus.

Lacey Ward, a nurse at UMMC, said, “When you’ve done literally everything that you can, it’s very defeating to see in the community people having parties and gathering. We all want to be with our families, and I want to be with mine.”

On Saturday, November 21, Mississippi reported its largest number of COVID-19 cases with nearly 2,000.

