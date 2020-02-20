UMMC explains what you need to know about the coronavirus

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, most people have had some sort of coronavirus.

They said chances are slim that people living in Mississippi are at risk for the novel coronavirus strain that started in late 2019 in Wuhan City in China’s Hubei Province. The virus has killed more than 2,000 people, all but six in mainland China. It’s infected more than 75,000 people.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center has processes in place to identify who should be screened for the new strain, referred to as COVID-19. As of Feb. 19, 15 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the United States, none of them in Mississippi.

Doctors at UMMC said the hospital is actively preparing should it receive a patient with COVID-19.

If you have had a cold or cough, it could have been caused by a coronavirus – just not the COVID-19 strain.

The earliest patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Wuhan City reportedly had a link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread.

Screenings should take place on someone experiencing fever and signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness, and in the last 14 days before symptoms onset, had either:

• A history of travel from Hubei Province, China

• A required hospitalization and a history of travel to mainland China

• Close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient

If a UMMC provider suspects a patient has COVID-19, they will take these immediate steps:

• Put a regular face mask on the patient and transfer them to a private room, preferably a negative pressure room.

• Initiate airborne and contact isolation. If the patient isn’t in a negative pressure room, use a HEPA filter and make arrangements to transfer the patient to a negative pressure room.

• Contact Infection Prevention and the state Department of Health.

• Use dedicated equipment for the patient room, and limit patient movement outside the room.

• Avoid any unnecessary diagnostic tests, and allow no visitors with the exception of a child with a single parent, or an end-of-life situation.

• Put on PPE prior to entering a patient room.

Although the risk COVID-19 infection in Mississippi is very low, the public should follow the same precautions that they would for flu or virus prevention:

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water isn’t available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home from work or school if you’re sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.