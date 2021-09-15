UMMC hires first female police chief, executive director of public safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mary Eileen Paradis has been named the first female Chief of Police and Executive Director of Public Safety for the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) Police Department.

According to UMMC leaders, Paradis brings with her vast experiences she has accumulated throughout a career in law enforcement, public safety and emergency management, commencing on the city streets of Chicago.

She said her aim for Police Department personnel at UMMC is to demonstrate the values of the UMMC community.

“My reputation is built on transparency, trust and integrity,” said Paradis said. “My goal is to have the Police Department become part of the intertwined fabric of UMMC, not a ‘silo’ sub-organization.”

“Another goal of mine is to bring diversity, through inclusivity, into the department to mirror more the community we serve. I am all about education, and I am all about our commitment to the UMMC community.”