UMMC holds graduation ceremony for medical students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center held its graduation ceremony for School of Nursing students Thursday morning.

After two years of school and working through the pandemic, students are excited to be done. Originally UMMC was not planning to have in-person graduation and family and friends would have had to watch it via Zoom. Now, graduates said having family be apart of the occasion makes the day extra special.

“Wer’e so excited to have them because at first we were going to be here by ourselves and it wasn’t going to be as special so I’m very glad that they got to see this day for me,” said graduate Case Hutchinson.

“I’m so glad that were able to graduate in person with everybody in our class and family members. that meant to most to me,” said graduate Zhane Hamelton.

The School of Health Related Professions will have its ceremony Thursday afternoon @2:00 p.m. The School of Medicine, Dentistry, Graduate Students of Health Science and Population Health will be held Friday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m.