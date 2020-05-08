UMMC holds pep rally for coronavirus front liners

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — During the coronavirus era, a lot of hospital workers feel under appreciated, but not on Friday morning in Jackson.

Doctors and nurses at the University of Mississippi Medical Center were greeted by leadership staff, first responders and Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer on the way into their morning shift during a pep rally.

UMMC CEO Kevin Cook explained that the coronavirus has been a constant uphill battle, but his team has received an outpour of support within and outside the hospital walls.

“The last six weeks have been truly a marathon,” Cook said. “It’s been difficult, but we’re used to taking care of the sickest of the sick at University of Mississippi Medical Center. Our front line folks have stepped up magnificently. We’re making it through.”

Some medical providers, like Patrice Donald, are calling this era the hardest time frame in their entire career, but they say this sort of event helps them keep their heads up.

“Nurses are really on the battlefield,” Donald said. “We’re at war right now, but we’re gonna win this war.”

Jacob Crouch has been with UMMC for nine years. He said that he and his coworkers have a sturdy support system, and it’s nice to have an external system as well.

“There’s been a lot of unity especially across the floors,” Crouch said. “It’s really nice to see people’s support and seeing a lot of people come by and how much they support us. It’s really nice.”

UMMC staff members said that the support and love they received on Friday morning was overwhelming in the best way possible.