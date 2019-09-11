UMMC hosts first-ever Franny’s Hour

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- UMMC announces a new event apart of the healing arts program that is sure to help patients and their families during their treatments.

It is called Franny’s Hour, named after Frances Anne Fortner who died in a fatal car accident in 2018.

The event is to create deeper bonds between families, patients, and staff while enjoying everything the world of arts has to offer.

Franny’s Hour will take place at different times throughout the year to incorporate everything Francis Fortner valued in the arts and people.