UMMC monitors flu, encourages vaccines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Mississippi is among seven states seeing high levels of influenza-like activity.
That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ​

​”Flu starts in October and the activity which is reported to the CDC is usually from the outpatient​ setting so anyone who has flu-like illness, fever, chills and going to the primary care doctors ​and going to the office with those symptoms actually gets reported to the CDC,” said Dr. Bhagyashri Navalkele​, the UMMC Assistant Professor Infectious Diseases.

​The CDC also measures the geographic spread of the flu. ​
Mississippi is one of 19 states with “local” activity. The CDC defines local as ​
outbreaks of influenza in a single-region of the state. ​
State epidemiologists report this information to the agency.​

UMMC says they’ve had very few patients visit the emergency room and a just a few admitted into the hospital ​for flu. ​ Doctors say get the vaccine as soon as possible.​
​Doctors recommend everyone 6 months or older get a flu shot. ​

