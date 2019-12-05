JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Mississippi is among seven states seeing high levels of influenza-like activity.
That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
”Flu starts in October and the activity which is reported to the CDC is usually from the outpatient setting so anyone who has flu-like illness, fever, chills and going to the primary care doctors and going to the office with those symptoms actually gets reported to the CDC,” said Dr. Bhagyashri Navalkele, the UMMC Assistant Professor Infectious Diseases.
The CDC also measures the geographic spread of the flu.
Mississippi is one of 19 states with “local” activity. The CDC defines local as
outbreaks of influenza in a single-region of the state.
State epidemiologists report this information to the agency.
UMMC says they’ve had very few patients visit the emergency room and a just a few admitted into the hospital for flu. Doctors say get the vaccine as soon as possible.
Doctors recommend everyone 6 months or older get a flu shot.
UMMC monitors flu, encourages vaccines
