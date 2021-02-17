UMMC nurse helps rescue drivers stranded near Lakeland Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, an ICU nurse at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) helped drivers who were stranded on the Lakeland Drive exit ramp off of I-55 S.

According to UMMC, Matt Harris used a tow strap out of his diesel Ford F-250 to help pull cars to the top of the hill. He received some help from his former MICU coworker, Tony Sistrunk. John Jones, the MICU night shift charge nurse, agreed to stay on so that Harris could rescue driver after driver.

Harris said by the time he left, which was around 8:00 a.m., he and Sistrunk had pulled about 100 cars.

“They just kept coming,” he said. “I felt like I was mud-riding back in the day with my brother and his friends, and having to pull people out of the mud. It was fun this morning, too.”