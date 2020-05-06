UMMC nursing student reflects on final semester, prepares for future

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) — Medical and nursing students are finishing up a semester that they had not bargained for, thanks to the coronavirus.

“It really threw a wrench in a lot of things,” said Brooke Allbritton, a nursing student in her final semester.

Allbritton said the thing she missed the most during this semester was clinicals – a chance at real world experience.

“That’s what we all look forward to the most as seniors.” Allbritton said. “We’re so excited to get into the hospital on the floor that we think we might wanna work on.”

UMMC has to limit the amount of people filing in and out of the building, meaning student clinicals were not an option.

Despite not having clinicals, Allbritton said she still feels prepared to jump into working in the pediatric E.R. starting in late June.

“This is the one thing that I’ve never questioned: that I’m called to do is to work with kids and to be a nurse,” Allbritton said.

Nursing runs in the family — Allbritton said one of the things she looks forward to most is being able to call her mom, Susan as she too works at UMMC.

“I’m a little nervous because we’ll work in the same hospital together,” Allbritton explained. “If I mess up she’s gonna hear about it first and she’s gonna be calling me but she’s my mom, she’s been my best friend for 22 and a half years and I’m really excited to have her there with me.”



Allbritton added finally that she will work to make sure that the kids under her care in the E.R. will always be in and out as fast as possible, COVID or not, as long as she can help it.

“Kids are not supposed to be in the hospital,” Allbritton said. “Kids are supposed to be out there riding their bikes, drawing on the sidewalk, doing things that kids should do.”