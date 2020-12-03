UMMC Out of ICU Beds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s largest hospital says its filled beyond capacity when it comes to intensive care beds.

With over 2,400 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, and as more Mississippians continue to test positive, the need for UMMC to help sick patients continues to increase but unfortunately the resources are finite.

Wednesday morning via Twitter, UMMC’s Vice Chancellor Dr. Louann Woodward said the hospital is negative 31 beds. This means 31 sick folks have been admitted but are waiting for a bed to become available.

Dr. Woodward says, the additional covid-19 patients tie up beds for a fair amount of time. This hinders the flexibility to bring new patients in and maintain the normal flow of the hospital.

As the cases in the state rise, so does the number of counties added to Governor Tate Reeves’s mask mandate list.

Dr. Woodward wants the whole state under a mask mandate because it will send a signal that masks are an important part in stopping the spread.

Assistant Vice Chancellor Dr. Alan Jones says, the hospital holds 700 patients. To put into perspective how limited the hospital is, they currently have 765 patients.

Dr. Jones says the hospital has taken a new population of patients, “and are throwing them on top of an already full hospital. That’s what makes everything so complicated and gives us such anxiety.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reporting 2,457 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 15 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 156,868 with 3,851 deaths.