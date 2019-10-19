UMMC prepares for pediatric chemotherapy drug shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–Across the nation, there’s a shortage of a pediatric chemotherapy drug. UMMC is preparing now. Vincristine is used to treat most childhood cancers. Teva Pharmaceutical notified the FDA in July it was discontinuing the medication due to a business decision Pfizer/Hospira then started making the drug. UMMC bought up extra medication and has started bringing patients into the clinic at the same time to administer doses, all to conserve medication. Doctors say they have enough of the drug to treat patients right now and received a supply update Friday from Pfizer. They’re hopeful that’s the case. If the shortage does continue, the cancer center will have to start limiting doses for patients.