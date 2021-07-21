UMMC receives grant for prescription opioid abuse research

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced a $663,080 grant to allow the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) to continue research on deterrents to prescription opioid abuse.

“Opioid addiction, which too often starts with legitimate physician prescriptions, affects individuals and our overall society. The rise in fatal drug overdoses in Mississippi and across the United States tells us that deterrence research at UMMC should continue,” Hyde-Smith said.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) grant represents a continuation of funding for a UMMC research project started in 2015 and expected to extend through May 2026.