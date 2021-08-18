UMMC reports 135 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Intensive care beds, part of the 32-bed Samaritan’s Purse Emergency Field Hospital, are set up in one of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s parking garages, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The field hospital joins a 20-bed field hospital and monoclonal antibody clinic opened by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at UMMC in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 135 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, August 18.

Of the confirmed patients, there are 112 adult patients and 23 children with COVID-19. Ten point four percent are fully vaccinated, and 72.6 percent are unvaccinated.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,085 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

