UMMC reports 135 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 135 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, August 18.
Of the confirmed patients, there are 112 adult patients and 23 children with COVID-19. Ten point four percent are fully vaccinated, and 72.6 percent are unvaccinated.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,085 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.
