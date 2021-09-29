UMMC reports 38 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Ambulances line up outside the UMMC Emergency Room

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson reported a total of 38 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, September 29.

Of confirmed patients, there are 30 adult patients and 8 children with COVID-19. Unvaccinated patients make up 60 percent and 6.7 percent are vaccinated. Thirty-three point three percent are children under the age of twelve who are not eligible for COVID vaccination.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,098 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 50 additional deaths.

