UMMC still at “critical capacity” as field hospital opens

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said it remains at critical capacity as of Friday, August 13. This comes as Mississippi reports its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases topping more than 5,000.

According to UMMC officials, there is a total of 116 confirmed or suspected patients with COVID-19, including 100 adults and 16 children. Of the patients with COVID currently hospitalized at UMMC, 12.3 percent are fully vaccinated, while 87.5 percent are unvaccinated.

In an effort to help support an increasing number of patients, federal assistance will be sending medical professionals to a field hospital— an extension of hospital beds located in Garage B at UMMC.

Officials said 30-35 staffers will consist of physicians, nurses, pharmacist, paramedics, and paramedics. The facility is set to open Friday, August 13.