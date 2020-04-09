UMMC surgeon calls on community to sew against COVID-19

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A surgeon at UMMC is calling on the community to sew against COVID-19. ​

Dr. Laura Vick is a general surgeon and working to stop the spread of coronavirus with these masks.​
​​
Video posted on March 20 has taken off with more than 96,000 views. She’s teamed up with the Cotton Blossom Fabric Shoppe in Ridgeland. ​
They’ve even created kits for making masks. ​

​The masks are 100 percent cotton on the front and flannel on the inside.
​​
​​You can drop off finished masks at the Nelson C. Norman Student Union and also at fabric shop.

