UMMC surgeon calls on community to sew against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A surgeon at UMMC is calling on the community to sew against COVID-19. ​

Dr. Laura Vick is a general surgeon and working to stop the spread of coronavirus with these masks.​

Video posted on March 20 has taken off with more than 96,000 views. She’s teamed up with the Cotton Blossom Fabric Shoppe in Ridgeland. ​

They’ve even created kits for making masks. ​

​The masks are 100 percent cotton on the front and flannel on the inside.

​​You can drop off finished masks at the Nelson C. Norman Student Union and also at fabric shop.