UMMC surgeon calls on community to sew against COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A surgeon at UMMC is calling on the community to sew against COVID-19.
Dr. Laura Vick is a general surgeon and working to stop the spread of coronavirus with these masks.
Video posted on March 20 has taken off with more than 96,000 views. She’s teamed up with the Cotton Blossom Fabric Shoppe in Ridgeland.
They’ve even created kits for making masks.
The masks are 100 percent cotton on the front and flannel on the inside.
You can drop off finished masks at the Nelson C. Norman Student Union and also at fabric shop.