UMMC to require vaccinations for employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UMMC’s vaccination policy will go into effect on Monday, July 26th and will be phased in over three months.

Everyone must br fully vaccinated or wearing an N95 mask by November 1st.

Fully vaccinated people will only be required to wear a paper or cloth mask when direct patient care is being done. UMMC says this is to keep its commitment to having a safe patient, working, and learning environment.

We spoke to local people about how they’d feel if their job made it a requirement to get vaccinated.

Earby Clark, who runs his own lawn service says he’d never make his employees get a vaccine shot because “we have a right to do what we want to do in this land.”

Gene Kelly agree with UMMC’s new policy. He says “if the vaccine is really meant to help people, then yes it should be a requirement if it’s going to slow the spread of Covid.”

UMMC’s Vice Chancellor Dr. LouAnn Woodward, “when we became health care professionals or chose to work or study in a health care environment, we accepted the responsibility to always do what’s in the best interests of our patients. This is one of those times.”

UMMC says the COVID-19 vaccination will become a condition of employment or enrollment just like they require an annual flu shot. This will take place when the Food and drug administration lifts the emergency use authorization designation from any vaccine that UMMC administers.