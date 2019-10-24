UMMC uses T.E.A.M work to open clinic for LGBTQ community members

T.E.A.M. Clinic open for LGBTQ community members on first friday of each month from 1p.m.-5p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to doctors at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, members of the LGBTQ community feel left out when it comes to healthcare opportunities, meaning they often don’t seek out treatment.

These same doctors are heading up a new Jackson clinic called “T.E.A.M.”

“Team stands for Trustworthy, evidence based, affirming, multi-disciplinary,” Dr. Scott Rodgers, the Psychiatry and Human Behavior Department Chair at UMMC said.

For the very first time in Mississippi, a university-based clinic designed specifically to serve the LGBTQ community has opened in Jackson thanks to UMMC.

Open arms healthcare has been around for many years, and they blazed the trail for UMMC.

Dr. Alexandria Delozier, a UMMC pyschology professor explained their mission.

“Our goal is that any person–especially from the LGBTQ community–can utilize the clinic and feel like they’re in a safe environment,” Dr. Delozier said. “Where they can talk to their providers about issues that might pertain to their gender and sexuality or might not.”

Dr. Rodgers said they intend to expand in other cities as soon as they can.

“We’re hoping that this is a clinic that can serve the needs of people all over the state,” Dr. Rodgers said. “In fact we’ve already had interest from people outside of Jackson we’ve had people drive several hours to come to our clinic already.”

Dr. Rodgers also explained that this is also an excellent opportunity for students at UMMC to learn more before going into practice.

“We have students actually too,” Dr. Rodgers said. “Students from all the different health profession schools with interest and we also have resident training with interest in this. We’re finding that there’s a great deal of buy-in from students, trainees and faculty across the university and staff.”

Both doctors said there will always be people who are against any cause no matter what, but they’ve only received well wishes and support from the public on the new project.

“Overwhelmingly, Mississippi has been very supportive of our mission which has been great to see,” Dr. Delozier said.

The clinic is available on the first Friday of every month from 1 p-m to 5 p-m at the Jackson Medical Mall.

These doctors explained that for right now, they are not taking walk-ins, only appointments.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call (601) 984-2644. For more information, send a query to TEAMclinic@umc.edu.