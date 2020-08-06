UMMC vice chancellor discusses COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi has physicians and hospital administrators alarmed. Intensive Care Units are filled to capacity across the state and Mississippians are dying everyday.

UMMC Vice Chancellor Dr. LouAnn Woodward said the pandemic has shown how vulnerable many people in the start are, with the number of pre-existing health conditions that make fighting COVID-19 extremely difficult.

“We also started in a place where a number of our citizens in the state have the co-morbid conditions that we have all heard about all around the country that predict a worst outcome when you do get infected with the coronavirus: diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, obesity,” said Dr. Woodward.

She also said when you layer in issues associated with the pandemic, and how sick so many of the patients are, it has created the situation the state finds themselves in now.

LATEST STORIES: