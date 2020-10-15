UMMC vice chancellor discusses recent spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Doctors are reacting to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi as the daily total topped 1,000 for the first time since August 2020. Health officials said there is an upward trend in cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor of the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), said she’s concerned about the increase in the case numbers. She said there could be an increased number of patients that need to be hospitalized in another week or so.

“It is very concerning that today and this last week, that our numbers have each day been higher and higher. And that today, we went over 1,000, over 1,300, because it does concern us that we are getting into the trends that we were seeing back late June, and we don’t want to have a repeat,” she explained.

Health officials added, the outbreak in COVID-19 cases are seen in pockets of the state.

Dr. Woodward said while Governor Tate Reeves’ decision to end the statewide mask mandate may be a contributing factor to the surge, it’s ultimately up to individuals to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

