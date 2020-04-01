UMMC volunteers assemble ‘COVID Care Kits’ for most vulnerable people in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — UMMC students along with many other organizations are helping to collect, assemble and distribute “COVID-Care-Kits. Our ultimate goal in keeping people at home is to provide them with the materials that they need to stay safe at home.”

They are accepting donations for their kits, which will be tailored to different groups of people, UMMC student and volunteer Blake Littlejohn explained.



“Specifically vulnerable populations including the elderly, the disabled, the economically disadvantaged,” Littlejohn explained.



These kits contain the everyday essentials that are normally easy to access, but not during a global pandemic.



“Just basic sanitation supplies including toilet paper, paper towels, diluted bleach, disinfectant solution, hand sanitizer and also bar soap,” Littlejohn said.



One unique item that they’re asking for is empty spray bottles for them to fill with cleaning solution.



Littlejohn said that part of their mission is practicing what they preach.



“It’s one thing to tell you to stay at home so we can decrease the transmission rates,” Littlejohn said. “I think it really means something else when people come together and the people telling you to stay at home are providing the types of things to help you stay at home, safely.”



In addition to the essentials, the COVID kits come with information on how to prevent the spread from UMM and the CDC.



To make this happen, UMMC has partnered with City of Jackson, Boys and Girls Clubs, Stewpot, JPS, MORA, People’s Advocacy Institute, Working Together Jackson, United Health Care, Tougaloo University, Strong Arms of Jackson, Sow reap feed, Mississippi Food Network, Cathead distillery, Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition, Poor People’s campaign, Bad Boyz tree service.



The projects have included Large Food Boxes, Covid Care Kits, Stewpot’s Elder Program, #the good viral–people working in Biloxi and Greenwood and local Business Engagement



Online gifts can be made at: https://umc.edu/Office_of_Development/Give_Now.html. Simply mark “Other” and put “UMMC Food Aid Fund” in the notes section.”



If you would like to make a monetary contribution, please follow one of these options:

-Write a check to UMMC with “UMMC Food Aid Fund” in the memo line and mail to:

UMMC Development Accounting

2500 North State Street

Jackson, MS 39216

-Venmo

@UMMCFoodFund



-Paypal

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/ummcandjacksonfoodfu



Check Facebook and Website for daily info about drop-off sites and for Tougaloo hours.

Email jxnfoodfund@gmail.com for the Madison drop off location.