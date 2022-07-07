JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Temperatures have been rising into dangerous territories and it could impact thousands across the state. UMMC held a press conference on Thursday, July 7 to emphasize the dangers of these rising temperatures.

“Typically individuals who are at extremes of age, certain patients who are taken medications can be at increased risk for heat illness and anyone who cannot get into a protected environment and decrease their exposure to heat,” said Dr. Keith Mckenzie. “This is a very dangerous time for pets and babies. Mixing pets and babies in cars right now is a horrible combination. Everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings and make sure they’re not leaving kids in cars.”

Luckily, people do seem to be paying attention to the dangers of these high temperatures.

Two Vicksburg neighbors said they have been taking these safety recommendations seriously.

“The heat has been considerable and what really kills us is the humidity just make sure people know to stay in the shade, stay hydrated,” said Kelle Barfield.

“Working with other people we’re always telling somebody to take a break because a lot of us we just wanna keep going but you’ve have to stop and hydrate. You have to drink before you get thirsty otherwise its too late,” said Tom Mchan.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning that will last through Saturday night between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. They advice people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and to take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Dr. Mckenzie emphasized that while this is a period of extreme heat, average summer temperatures can still pose a risk and should be taken seriously.