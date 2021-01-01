UMMC welcomes first baby of 2021

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WJTV) - Lee Washington is an artist who is from Rolling Fork, Mississippi. His art is not what you'd expect. His brush is a cutting torch, and his canvas is a welder. With those tools, he makes new things from old things.

Washington's artistic medium is as about as Delta as a cotton field; worn out cotton picker spindles. He saw a bunch of them years ago when he first started teaching welding. In his mind, he also saw something else; little people.