UMMC welcomes first baby of 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) kicked off 2021 with a New Year’s baby.
Keller Edwards was born at 2:10 a.m., weighing 6 lbs 5 oz. Keller is the first baby born at UMMC in the new year.
