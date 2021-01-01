UMMC welcomes first baby of 2021

News
Posted: / Updated:

Keller Edwards (Courtesy: UMMC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) kicked off 2021 with a New Year’s baby.

Keller Edwards was born at 2:10 a.m., weighing 6 lbs 5 oz. Keller is the first baby born at UMMC in the new year.

