UMMC’s School of Nursing receives $600K gift

Dr. Julie Sanford, left, dean of the School of Nursing, thanks Dr. James Hughes and his daughter, Kathryn Long, of the Sarah Elizabeth Allison Foundation for their $600,000 gift. (Courtesy: UMMC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sarah Elizabeth Allison Foundation gifted $600,000 to the School of Nursing at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

The gift will create the Sarah E. Allison Research Lab for Self-Care and Wellness, which will promote instruction in how self-care can fight burnout among Mississippi’s nurses and how nurses can teach their patients these resilience-building skills.

“Dr. Allison had a real heart for Mississippi,” said Dr. James Hughes, who was a friend and colleague of her and is a member of the Allison Foundation board. “She may have been Baltimore by birth, but she had a warm spot in her heart for this state and for supporting leadership in the nursing arena. Her first love was providing nursing leadership.”

According to UMMC, Burnout can be a danger to nurses’ health and can affect the care they provide. The Joint Commission, which accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the U.S., reported that, out of 2,000 respondents to a national nursing survey in April 2019, more than 15 percent reported feelings of burnout.