Unattended cooking displaces 16 families, injures firefighter

Jackson fire officials say unattended cooking is to blame for a fire at Willow Point Apartments Saturday morning.

Around 4 a.m. crews responded to Glencross Drive and found a building with smoke and flames shooting out.

BREAKING : Fire at Willow Point Apartments off Glencross in Jackson Posted by WJTV 12 News on Saturday, June 29, 2019

A woman who lives in the apartment complex said she didn’t know the fire was that bad until she drove to the front of the complex.

“I looked on the news, and I seen that the apartment building had caught on fire, but I didn’t know if was like that,” Naossha Jones explained.

A woman who was directly impacted by the fire did not want to go on camera, but her sister spoke to WJTV 12’s Lanaya Lewis about how she lost everything just before moving out.

“She had just became a first-time homeowner. So she was moving, but in her eyes she can’t move anymore… but I’m just telling her you go replace all that.”

Brenda says while her sister may be thinking about the valuables lost, she’s grateful God spared her sister’s life.

“They could have been bringing her body out of there if she had been sleep, but it’s luckily she was still awake.”

Cleotha Sanders with JFD says a police officer was treated and released on scene for smoke inhalation, but one firefighter did suffer an injury from falling debris and was transported to the hospital. They are expected to make a full recovery.